Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 76,441 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,134.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.66.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sonos by 109.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

