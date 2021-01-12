Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Sells 617,691 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $37,215,882.75.

Valueact Capital Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.72. 4,921,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,070. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.