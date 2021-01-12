Insider Selling: Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Sells 14,000,000 Shares of Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £300,000 ($391,951.92).

RMS opened at GBX 2.66 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The company has a market cap of £52.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.30.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

