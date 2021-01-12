Insider Selling: PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Sells 3,136 Shares of Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRAH opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.39. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

