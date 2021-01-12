Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 2,066 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $632,774.52.

On Monday, December 14th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,013,400.00.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $113.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

