Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $28,112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 44.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

