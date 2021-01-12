Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

