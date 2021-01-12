INLOCK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $685.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $685.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00338632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.39 or 0.04103764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,908,131 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.