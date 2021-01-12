Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,718,100 shares, a growth of 2,036.8% from the December 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,839,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Indoor Harvest stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Indoor Harvest
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.