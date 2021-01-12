Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,718,100 shares, a growth of 2,036.8% from the December 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,839,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Indoor Harvest stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.