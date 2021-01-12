Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.28

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and traded as low as $101.00. Indivior PLC (INDV.L) shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 848,306 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £743.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.50.

About Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

