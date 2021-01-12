indaHash (IDH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. indaHash has a market cap of $1.43 million and $1,465.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 74.6% against the dollar. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00373727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.05 or 0.04468210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash is a token. It launched on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash

Buying and Selling indaHash

