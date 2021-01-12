Incent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $224.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Incent has a market capitalization of $478,680.69 and approximately $224.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded down 63.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258402 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00061776 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,526 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

