Inari Medical, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,780,543 shares of company stock valued at $126,698,391.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $2,025,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $671,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,703,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $944,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.