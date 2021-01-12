IMS Capital Management Sells 14,044 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 12,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,871. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

