IMS Capital Management Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $19,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

