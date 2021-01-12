IMS Capital Management Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,735 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.96.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

