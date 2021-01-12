IMS Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IMS Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

