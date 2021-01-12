IMS Capital Management Acquires 26,200 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vistra by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vistra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 177,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,059. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

