Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $360.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

