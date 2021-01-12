Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 128,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMNPQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

