IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.73

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

IMIAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

