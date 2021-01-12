IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Up 6,200.0% in December

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMXCF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. IMAX China has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Get IMAX China alerts:

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three segments: Network Business, Theatre Business, and New Business and Other. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood and Chinese language films into the IMAX format through a proprietary DMR conversion process and the exhibition of these films on the IMAX theatre network.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.