IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Up 6,200.0% in December

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMXCF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. IMAX China has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
IMAX China Company Profile
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.