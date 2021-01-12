ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Update

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a growth of 28,254.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ImaginOn stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. ImaginOn has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

ImaginOn Company Profile

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

