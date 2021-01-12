Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Up 31.6%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was up 31.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

About Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

