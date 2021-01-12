IHS Markit (INFO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 13th. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.08. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

