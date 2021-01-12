IHS Markit (INFO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 13th. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.08. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
IHS Markit Company Profile
IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.
Further Reading: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.