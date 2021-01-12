Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25781803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.