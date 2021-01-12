ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $222.54 on Friday. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average is $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,207 shares of company stock worth $26,361,140. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 53.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.