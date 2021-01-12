ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 126,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,361,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $222.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.75. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

