IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$446.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

