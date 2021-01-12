HyperCash (HC) Price Up 14.1% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $32.23 million and $14.16 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,991.83 or 0.99975683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00351855 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.00516146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00149699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002481 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024610 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

