Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

HUN opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 13.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

