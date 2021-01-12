Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6,759.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.