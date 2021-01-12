Huntington National Bank Sells 396 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $126.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

