Huntington National Bank Sells 2,436 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

