Huntington National Bank Purchases 185 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

AVGO opened at $445.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $449.99. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,928 shares of company stock worth $134,075,933. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

