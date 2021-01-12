Huntington National Bank Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

