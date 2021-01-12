Huntington National Bank Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

UPS stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.