Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

