Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.