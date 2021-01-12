Huntington National Bank Buys 3,980 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.