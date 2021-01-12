Huntington National Bank Buys 3,423 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,318 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,081,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $274,844,000 after buying an additional 575,767 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

