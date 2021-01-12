Huntington National Bank Buys 1,150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $197.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.