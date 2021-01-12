Huntington National Bank Acquires 5,230 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

