Huntington National Bank Acquires 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,668 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $474.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

