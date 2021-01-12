Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:HII traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,018. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 155,585 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

