Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
NYSE:HII traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,018. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 155,585 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
