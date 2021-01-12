Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.94

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 63812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

