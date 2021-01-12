Hunt Holdings Limited Partners Sells 15,186 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $118,525.82.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08.

Exagen stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,629. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $203.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $2,382,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the third quarter worth $1,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Exagen in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

