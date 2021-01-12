Hunt Holdings Limited Partners Sells 15,186 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $108,302.08.

NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.05. 18,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,629. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

