Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $169.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.54. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

